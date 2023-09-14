Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) by 223.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,883 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in BrainsWay were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in BrainsWay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BrainsWay Stock Up 0.5 %

BWAY opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.96. BrainsWay Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

BrainsWay ( NASDAQ:BWAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 50.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

