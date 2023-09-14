DZS (DZSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Friday, September 15th.

DZS Price Performance

DZS stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.23. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Get DZS alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DZS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DZS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DZS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in DZS by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in DZS by 18.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DZSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on DZS

DZS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.