Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Decreases Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Humana were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,722,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,564,703,000 after acquiring an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,776,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 4.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,088,907,000 after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $592.30.

Humana Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HUM opened at $472.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.22. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

