Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires Shares of 10,000 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of X. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in United States Steel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in United States Steel by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on X shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

United States Steel Price Performance

X stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.89 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Activity at United States Steel

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $330,747.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,822 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United States Steel Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.