377 Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,704 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 7.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 675,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $149,250,000 after purchasing an additional 45,203 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter valued at about $62,276,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.76.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $184.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

About Albemarle

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

