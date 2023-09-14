Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 1,000 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after buying an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Nuvei during the first quarter worth $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Nuvei by 263.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 970,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 20.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Stock Performance

NVEI stock opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Nuvei Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.93.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Nuvei had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $47.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.92.

Nuvei Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

