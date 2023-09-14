iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Position Trimmed by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.62. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.53. The company has a market cap of $708.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

