BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Stake Trimmed by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 41.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $49.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.95. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

