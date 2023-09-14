Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 644 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $277,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMXF opened at $58.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $62.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.