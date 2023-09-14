Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $39,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $458,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,964.1% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,552,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,243,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $71.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $75.10.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.