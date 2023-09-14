Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 1,000 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lowered its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in YETI were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 1,104.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Michael John Mcmullen sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $118,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp downgraded YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $51.27.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $402.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

