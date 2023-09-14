Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $71,000 Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 341.4% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 52,783 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.17.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARCC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

