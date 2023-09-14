Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 183.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,112,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

