1,000 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $55.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

