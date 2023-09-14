Gries Financial LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
