Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 83,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:COM opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $31.62.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

