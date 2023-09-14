Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.