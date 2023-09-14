Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,105 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Target Stock Performance
NYSE:TGT opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.68. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.21.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
