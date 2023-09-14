Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $161.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

