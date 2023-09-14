Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $272,000 in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $120.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

