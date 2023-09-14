Narus Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 97.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $597,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $518.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

