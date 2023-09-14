Narus Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $255.91 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.45 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.25 and a 200-day moving average of $282.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Biogen from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.43, for a total value of $116,124.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $903,668.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

