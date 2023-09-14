Narus Financial Partners LLC Invests $243,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,205,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,576,000 after purchasing an additional 189,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,954,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Stock Down 0.3 %

SQ opened at $54.16 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of -123.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $56,663.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,620.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,310,864 in the last ninety days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.34.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

