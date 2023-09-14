Narus Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYV stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

