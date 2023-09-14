Duality Advisers LP Acquires 20,263 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,263 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts comprises approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Advance Auto Parts worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9,933.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $194.35.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

