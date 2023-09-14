Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,719,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,743,888,000 after buying an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after buying an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,740,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,843,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $421,878,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

LH opened at $204.51 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.54 and a 200-day moving average of $220.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

