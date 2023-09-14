Duality Advisers LP Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 220.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,167 shares during the quarter. Nasdaq accounts for approximately 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,373,000 after acquiring an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $255,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $255,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,675.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq Profile



Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Featured Articles

