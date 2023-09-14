Duality Advisers LP Makes New $5.29 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 240,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,000. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 0.6% of Duality Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $545.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

