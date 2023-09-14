75,890 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,817,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,993,000 after buying an additional 44,284 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $57.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $48.82 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

