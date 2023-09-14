Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% during the first quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $108.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

