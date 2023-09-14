Duality Advisers LP Sells 21,456 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,456 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.76 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NRG

About NRG Energy

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.