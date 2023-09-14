Duality Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,890 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $98.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

