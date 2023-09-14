Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 10,057 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 3.1% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon bought 4,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,245,317.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.7 %

MarketAxess stock opened at $220.46 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.74 and a 200-day moving average of $292.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $234.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.