International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,417 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,754 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,517,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,909,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,915,000 after acquiring an additional 642,960 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 6,365,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,537,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

International Paper Trading Down 2.0 %

IP opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. International Paper has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 63.57%.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In other news, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Holly G. Goughnour sold 2,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.