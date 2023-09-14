Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 58,836 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 58,836 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,842 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 29.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,588 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $171,810,000 after buying an additional 1,039,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LVS opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.76. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.86, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.80 and a 200-day moving average of $57.43.

Las Vegas Sands Cuts Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

