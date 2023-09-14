Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.40 and a twelve month high of $157.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

