Duality Advisers LP Acquires 6,678 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,678 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,637,000 after purchasing an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after buying an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $275.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.58. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $275.84.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

