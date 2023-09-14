Duality Advisers LP Acquires 28,593 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 392.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $89.99 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day moving average is $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

