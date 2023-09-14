Duality Advisers LP Sells 11,161 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Hess by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,344,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 64.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,744,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $65,437,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HES has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Hess from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.94.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

HES stock opened at $160.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $162.86.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

