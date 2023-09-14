21,718 Shares in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 141,380 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 154,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,069,000 after purchasing an additional 132,567 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 120,258 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 1.11. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $194.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLAB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.