Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 49,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 21.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 80.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,375,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 101,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CF Industries from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.06.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.04. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.55. CF Industries had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Douglas C. Barnard sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $779,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

