Duality Advisers LP Acquires 50,865 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 554.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,063,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $47.11 and a one year high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

