Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stock Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,086,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,577,000 after buying an additional 467,760 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after acquiring an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after purchasing an additional 439,914 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 2,277.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,452 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,797.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $661,896.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 2,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $119,593.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,797.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,893 shares of company stock worth $1,828,130 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

