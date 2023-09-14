ORG Partners LLC Invests $601,000 in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS PTMC opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

