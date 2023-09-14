ORG Partners LLC Takes $562,000 Position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HAP opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.01. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $53.40.

About VanEck Natural Resources ETF

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

