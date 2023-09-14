ORG Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,058 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,234 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,953 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 141,650 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,254 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $23.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.13.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 38.91% and a negative net margin of 200.97%. The business’s revenue was up 208.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

