ORG Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,004,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,559,000 after buying an additional 2,369,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after buying an additional 1,575,123 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,152,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,445,000 after buying an additional 812,840 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,149,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,409,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 697,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSM. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM opened at $17.30 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.04.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Stone Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

