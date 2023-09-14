ORG Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 854,410.0% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 85,441 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Profile

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

