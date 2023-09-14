ORG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,757 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,956,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 784.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,261,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,498 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $19,763,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,472,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 945,968 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $19.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.0596 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

