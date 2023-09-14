ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 989,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 73,217 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 657,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,782 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.0508 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

