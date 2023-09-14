34,176 Shares in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,745,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 192,755 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 54.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,024,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after buying an additional 716,204 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 34.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 30,461 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,301,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,492 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 69.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

